Tonda Eckert was pleased with the battling qualities his side showed as Southampton came away from Birmingham with a 1-1 draw.

Keven Schlotterbeck marked his second game for the club with the opening goal on the stroke of half time, only for Saints to be pegged back by August Priske’s headed equaliser 10 minutes into the second period.

Eckert considers a visit to St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park one of the toughest trips on the Championship calendar, and took great encouragement from the way his team stuck together and pushed for a winner.

“I think an advertisement for the Championship, a proper game of football with very high intensity and some very good moments on our side,” Eckert reflected on the action.

“With everything that happens in the transfer window, some players going in and some players going out, for the stage of the season we are in, I have seen a proper team on the pitch.

“I think it’s one of the toughest away games that you have to play all season, especially if it’s a night game.

“You know every single ball that they have will come into the box, so we knew we were going to have to defend some set-pieces, and even happier that we brought the set-piece game into our favour.

“When you go up you try to take three points home with you. I’m happy for Kev for the goal, but overall as a team I think it’s been a very strong team performance.

“Like always a couple of things we need to improve, and now we need to back it up with a win on Saturday.”