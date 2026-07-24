Saints Works Showcases the Power of Supporting Young People into Employment

We were delighted to welcome Helen Whately MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, and Baroness Deborah Stedman-Scott to St Mary's Stadium this week to learn more about the impact of Saints Works and meet some of the young people the project supports.

The visit provided an opportunity to showcase how Saints Works is helping young people across Southampton take positive steps towards education, employment and training, while also highlighting the challenges many young people face when trying to access opportunities and build their futures.

Designed for young people aged 16-19 who are not currently in education, employment or training (NEET), Saints Works provides personalised support to help participants develop the confidence, skills and experience needed to progress into positive destinations.

Throughout the visit, Helen Whately MP and Baroness Stedman-Scott met participants, joined group discussions and heard first-hand about the journeys young people have been on through the project.

By offering one-to-one support, employability workshops, confidence-building activities and pathways into education and employment, Saints Works helps young people overcome barriers, raise aspirations and work towards their goals. The project also provides ongoing in-work support, helping participants sustain positive outcomes and successfully transition into employment.

The visitors heard directly from young people about their experiences, learning more about the challenges they have faced and the impact that tailored support and trusted relationships can have on their confidence, motivation and future prospects.

Following the visit, Helen Whately MP said:

"Too many young people are being locked out of work, but Saints Works proves this is not inevitable. By connecting young people with local employers and boosting their skills and confidence, Saints Foundation is transforming lives.

There are some great lessons to learn from Saints Works for tackling the national NEET crisis. We need more organisations following their example, helping young people take vital first steps into employment."

The visit comes at a time when supporting young people into education, employment and training remains a significant challenge both locally and nationally. Saints Works continues to play an important role in helping young people across Southampton build brighter futures and access opportunities that may otherwise be out of reach.

Speaking about the visit, Sam Fulling, Managing Director of Saints Foundation, said:

"We were delighted to welcome Helen Whately MP and Baroness Stedman-Scott to Saints Works. It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the impact of the project and, most importantly, enable our participants to share their experiences directly.

For many young people, the journey into employment can feel overwhelming. Saints Works provides tailored support, trusted relationships and meaningful opportunities that help them build confidence and realise their potential. We are proud of the outcomes we achieve and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to conversations around tackling youth unemployment nationally."

Representatives from Helen Whately MP's team also recognised the impact of Saints Works and highlighted the value of hearing directly from participants. They praised the role that Saints Foundation and Southampton Football Club play in bringing communities together, creating opportunities and supporting people across the city.

At Saints Foundation, we remain committed to working alongside employers, education providers and community partners to help young people overcome barriers, unlock their potential and progress towards positive futures.