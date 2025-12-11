Saints Women to feature in first-ever Panini sticker collection

A handful of Southampton FC Women’s stars are set to feature in the new release of the Barclays WSL's Panini sticker album for the 2025/26 season.

The Barclays Women’s Super League Official Sticker Collection returns for 2026 with a bigger release than ever, as all 24 clubs across the WSL and WSL2 will feature for the first time.

The album itself is the biggest yet, celebrating the success of the domestic Women's game with 68 more pages to fill as Saints join their fellow WSL2 clubs in a dedicated nine-page section for the second tier.

For Saints supporters looking to find their favourites, there are six players chosen to be included, as well as the club badge - those players are:

Mary Bashford

Megan Collett

Emma Harries

Atlanta Primus

Jess Simpson

Fran Stenson

The collection features 511 stickers including 66 stickers covering the Barclays WSL2. Starter packs include an album plus five packets of stickers.

