Kick off the New Year with free tickets to experience Southampton FC Women’s return to St Mary’s in January.

Saints' Women's side are excited to welcome fans back to St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday 19th January 2025 for the Barclays Women's Championship fixture against fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland.

To celebrate the New Year and the return of Women’s football, we’re offering FREE tickets, giving fans the perfect opportunity to experience the atmosphere and help be a part of the growing crowds on a St Mary's matchday.

This offer is available to everyone, with up to four tickets able to be claimed through our ticketing site here.

CLAIM TICKETS

A THANK YOU TO OUR SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

As part of our commitment to our most loyal supporters of the Women’s team, we’re also thrilled to announce that the Saints Bar will be open to Women’s team season ticket holders (including Women’s team half season ticket holders) not just for the Sunderland game, but for ALL remaining home matches in the 2024/25 season.

This will allow Women’s team season ticket holders to grab a drink in our warm, sports-style bar with the opportunity to meet Director of Women’s Football, Marieanne Spacey-Cale, and Women’s first team players.

This is open to Women’s team season ticket holders and half season ticket holders on a first come, first serve basis - half season tickets are available up until the 18th January 2025 so get yours now for exclusive access to the Saints Bar for the rest of the campaign.

HALF SEASON TICKETS