Saints welcome local artists to design programme covers

Our first matchday programme of the new season is on sale now, featuring a unique, homegrown design.

Throughout 2025/26 we’ll be handing over the front cover of the popular publication, a matchday staple for decades, to local artists and Saints fans in an exciting new project in collaboration with TURF, our creative studio.

The move, a first for the club, aligns with Saints’ proud tradition of nurturing local talent and encouraging freedom of expression, with each designer given a blank canvas to produce their best work for thousands to enjoy.

First up is James Quartly, a 25-year-old graphic designer and illustrator from Chandler’s Ford. James has been a Season Ticket holder since 2009 and follows Saints home and away.

We’re delighted with his contribution, which features a family of Saints fans setting off from their living room to St Mary’s for our opening game against Wrexham.

Amazing job, James!

First programme cover of the season 😮‍💨



Throughout 2025/26, we'll be teaming up with local artists and #SaintsFC fans...



Amazing work, @jtqdraws! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/NxPX1g8mOD — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 8, 2025

You can follow James on X and Instagram to see further examples of his work @jtqdraws.

Programmes will be available to purchase from St Mary's Stadium on matchday, as well as online now.

