Saints welcome local artists to design programme covers
Our first matchday programme of the new season is on sale now, featuring a unique, homegrown design.
Throughout 2025/26 we’ll be handing over the front cover of the popular publication, a matchday staple for decades, to local artists and Saints fans in an exciting new project in collaboration with TURF, our creative studio.
The move, a first for the club, aligns with Saints’ proud tradition of nurturing local talent and encouraging freedom of expression, with each designer given a blank canvas to produce their best work for thousands to enjoy.
First up is James Quartly, a 25-year-old graphic designer and illustrator from Chandler’s Ford. James has been a Season Ticket holder since 2009 and follows Saints home and away.
We’re delighted with his contribution, which features a family of Saints fans setting off from their living room to St Mary’s for our opening game against Wrexham.
Amazing job, James!
You can follow James on X and Instagram to see further examples of his work @jtqdraws.
Programmes will be available to purchase from St Mary's Stadium on matchday, as well as online now.
