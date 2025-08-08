Published:
Men's Team

Saints welcome local artists to design programme covers

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Miscellaneous/CM_Southampton_v_Aston_Villa_004_jqn7ac

Our first matchday programme of the new season is on sale now, featuring a unique, homegrown design.

Order the programme

Throughout 2025/26 we’ll be handing over the front cover of the popular publication, a matchday staple for decades, to local artists and Saints fans in an exciting new project in collaboration with TURF, our creative studio.

The move, a first for the club, aligns with Saints’ proud tradition of nurturing local talent and encouraging freedom of expression, with each designer given a blank canvas to produce their best work for thousands to enjoy.

Subscribe now for 2025/26

First up is James Quartly, a 25-year-old graphic designer and illustrator from Chandler’s Ford. James has been a Season Ticket holder since 2009 and follows Saints home and away.

We’re delighted with his contribution, which features a family of Saints fans setting off from their living room to St Mary’s for our opening game against Wrexham.

Amazing job, James!

You can follow James on X and Instagram to see further examples of his work @jtqdraws.

Programmes will be available to purchase from St Mary's Stadium on matchday, as well as online now.

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint

Related

2025-26/Training/20250725 Day 5 - Training Session/20250725_PreSeason_Girona_073_jav1hw

Still issues squad update ahead of opening day

Men's Team
play

02:02

2025-26/Miscellaneous/ubgebrbgr_fk8khg

Inside Staplewood: Media Day 2025/26

Men's Team