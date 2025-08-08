On the eve of the Saints’ Championship season starting, Will Still has issued an update on who will be involved when Wrexham visit St Mary’s.

With a number of players missing the final pre-season friendly against Brighton last weekend, Still outlined availability a week on.

“Charlie Taylor’s still got a couple more days in front of him before he can get minutes into his legs, but he’s been back in training for a few days which is good, but he won’t be in the squad just yet.

“Will Smallbone has got a calf injury so will be out for a little while. Breezy, James Bree, same thing – he’ll be out for a little bit with his leg as well after coming off at the weekend. Taylor [Harwood-Bellis] is nearing match fitness, looks really good in training but has been out for quite a while so we’re not going to force him into it right now, so we’ll use next week for game minutes for him.

🆕🔢



2025/26 squad numbers: confirmed 🔐 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 7, 2025

“Matty [Fernandes] is back in training. We gave him time and a bit of space and some clear thoughts on what he wants to do. He missed most of last week so is building up to being ready, so he’s there and he’s confident and wants to be here.

“Flynn [Downes] is okay,” he added. “He’s trained since the start of the week. Whether he can start is a different question but he’ll be involved. He’ll be there or thereabouts, but everyone knows how big our squad is and how much quality we have, so we’ve picked 20 of them and we’ll go with that.”

With the transfer window still open, Still confirmed that three players won’t feature while their futures remain uncertain.

“A few players are where they’re at in their career in terms of making choices. Tyler [Dibling] won’t be there, Sam [Edozie] won’t be there and Joe Aribo won’t be in the squad either.”

