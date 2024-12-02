Published:
Men's Team

Saints to host Swansea in the FA Cup third round

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Other/Miscellaneous/The_FA_Cup_trophy_tz9ckm

We will host Swansea City in the Emirates FA Cup third round.

The two sides met in the Sky Bet Championship last season, with Saints winning on both occasions; a 5-0 win at St Mary's Stadium in December followed by a 3-1 victory in Wales a month later.

Last season's FA Cup run saw Russell Martin's side gain victories over Walsall and Watford, helping them reach the fifth round where they were eventually knocked out at Liverpool.

This season's opening tie will take place on the weekend of the 11th January, with fixture and ticket details to be confirmed in due course.

Related

MW_Southampton_Liverpool_141_a5d9d8af-b150-46e6-8899-360e0e6578c9_20241124060710_fft3vl

Brentford tickets on general sale

Ticketing