We will host Swansea City in the Emirates FA Cup third round.

The two sides met in the Sky Bet Championship last season, with Saints winning on both occasions; a 5-0 win at St Mary's Stadium in December followed by a 3-1 victory in Wales a month later.

Last season's FA Cup run saw Russell Martin's side gain victories over Walsall and Watford, helping them reach the fifth round where they were eventually knocked out at Liverpool.

This season's opening tie will take place on the weekend of the 11th January, with fixture and ticket details to be confirmed in due course.