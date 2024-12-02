Published:
Brentford tickets on general sale

SFC Media
Saints 2025 at St Mary's against Brentford on Saturday 4th January, 3pm KO, is now on general sale.

Following the exclusive early priority window for Saints Members, tickets for the Brentford fixture are now on general sale.

St Mary's has sold-out every Premier League fixture so far this season and this year opener is expected to be no different, so book today to avoid disappointment.

Buy Tickets

Discounted Memberships for early ticket priority

Our Black Friday offers are coming to an end on Wednesday 4th December but there is still time to become a Saint with a fantastic discount.

Enjoy £10 off Adult Membership, making it £20, and £5 off becoming a Junior Saint, making it just £15.

Purchase today for the best price and be in that number for the next batch of Premier League fixtures going on-sale on December 13th.

Become a Saint

