Saints set for Palace trip in WSL2

Southampton FC Women travel to Crystal Palace for their first away game in the Women's Super League 2 on Sunday 14th September.

Simon Parker's side will be keen to follow on from their dream start to the season, as a 4-0 win over Ipswich Town on the opening day proved to be the perfect introduction for Saints' new Head Coach.

Palace, who were relegated from the WSL last season, suffered a narrow defeat on the road against Charlton on the opening day and will be looking for a response in their first home game.

Sunday's clash will be at Sutton United's VBS Community Stadium, and tickets are available to purchase through the Crystal Palace website.

Tickets are priced at £9 (standing) or £12 (seating) for Adults, and £5 for Under-18s. and supporters will have their tickets emailed to them in advance of the game.

