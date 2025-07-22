Saints Play match passes available for Spain friendlies

Saints Play match passes are now available to purchase for our two friendlies in Spain this week.

Will Still’s men will face Spanish Segunda División outfit CD Castellón on Wednesday 23rd July (10am BST) and La Liga side RCD Espanyol on Saturday 26th July (10am BST).

Match passes are priced at £5 each and available to buy now from our Saints Play homepage.

Whilst passes for the Castellón fixture are available worldwide, the Espanyol fixture is only available to users in the UK due to broadcast rights.

Men's Season Tickets are on sale to all supporters but are now limited. Don't miss out on being in that number across the 2025/26 season.

Be in that number

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint