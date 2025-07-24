Saints Play for 2025/26

Our video and audio streaming service, Saints Play, is back for the 2025/26 EFL Championship season.

Global Saints fans can benefit from selected league matches* being available to watch live on Saints Play throughout the season. However, the TV rights deal has changed since our last appearance in the Championship, meaning EFL matches are now no longer available to watch live in the domestic UK market, no matter whether they are or aren’t selected for live broadcast.

An International Seasonal Video Pass will be available for £180, giving you access to every Saints match that is available to be streamed in your country. Live Match Video Passes will be available for selected league matches* for just £10. The number of matches available to you will vary depending on your location.

International Video Pass

Live audio commentary will continue to be available to all supporters worldwide with Saints Play seasonal and monthly audio passes available to purchase once again. Commentary will be provided by BBC Radio Solent’s Adam Blackmore. The Seasonal Audio Pass is available for £50 while our recurring Monthly Audio Passes are back, after thousands of supporters purchased them last season, with £5 being charged monthly – this can be cancelled at any time.

Seasonal Audio Pass

The full list of products and pricing for the season can be found below, as well as the Saints Play terms and conditions for the 2025/26 season.

2025/26 Season Ticket holders can use the form below to sign up to receive a code for £10 off a Seasonal Audio Pass, giving them the option to listen to every league and cup match this season for just £40.

Video packages:

International Seasonal Video Pass - £180

Match Video Pass - £10

Audio packages:

Seasonal Audio Pass - £50

2025/26 Season Ticket holder Seasonal Audio Pass - £40

Recurring Monthly Audio Pass - £5

*No EFL Championship matches can be streamed domestically in the UK. International fans can opt to stream on a match-by-match basis or via an annual pass. We cannot guarantee the number of matches that will be available to watch if you purchase an annual pass. You can only watch EFL Championship matches through Saints Play that haven’t been selected for broadcast in your territory by your local broadcaster, except in the USA where certain matches will be streamed on both Saints Play and CBS. Fans who are in EFL 'Unsold Markets’ (which are the territories where no broadcast deal exists between local broadcasters and the EFL) will be able to watch all Saints EFL Championship matches.

Saints Play FAQ

Saints Play T&Cs