Saints' November 2024 international guide
Saints have seven Men's First Team players representing their countries during the last international break of 2024.
There's World Cup qualifying and Nations League action over the next week, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis hoping for a first senior England cap.
Elsewhere, some of Saints' youngsters continue their Under-19 and Under-21 EURO qualifying campaigns.
Find out who has been selected and when and where they will be in action...
Wednesday 13th November
Sam Amo-Ameyaw – Lithuania U19 vs England U19 (U19 EURO 2025) 11am GMT
Thursday 14th November
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Greece vs England (Nations League) 7.45pm GMT
Ryan Manning – Republic of Ireland vs Finland (Nations League) 7.45pm GMT
Friday 15th November
Yukinari Sugawara – Indonesia vs Japan (World Cup qualifier) midday GMT
Tyler Dibling – Spain U21 vs England U21 (Friendly) 5.30pm GMT
Mateus Fernandes – Portugal U21 vs Ukraine U21 (Friendly) 5.30pm GMT
Jan Bednarek – Portugal vs Poland (Nations League) 7.45pm GMT
Saturday 16th November
Sam Amo-Ameyaw – Bulgaria U19 vs England U19 (U19 EURO qualifier) 12.30pm GMT
Sunday 17th November
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – England vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 5pm GMT
Ryan Manning – England vs Republic of Ireland (Nations League) 5pm GMT
Monday 18th November
Mateus Fernandes – Slovakia U21 vs Portugal U21 (Friendly)Tyler Dibling – Netherlands U21 vs England U21 (Friendly) 5.45pm GMT
Jan Bednarek – Poland vs Scotland (Nations League) 7.45pm GMT
Tuesday 19th November
Yukinari Sugawara – China vs Japan (World Cup qualifier) midday GMT
Sam Amo-Ameyaw – England U19 vs Belgium U19 (U19 EURO qualifier) midday GMT