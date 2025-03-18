Several of Saints' Academy stars will represent their countries over the March international break.

There are 12 youngsters in total heading out to feature for their nations, including a couple of first inclusions across various age groups.

Under-21s midfielder Cameron Bragg has earned his first call-up to Scotland's Under-21s side, and could be in line for a debut in their friendly games against Republic of Ireland and Iceland.

On the other side will be Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh, who maintains his place in Ireland's Under-21s after impressive recent performances on loan with Accrington Stanley.

Cameron Bragg has his first Scotland call-up. (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

Fellow Irishman Romeo Akachukwu has been included in the Under-19s squad for two crucial games in the Elite Round of qualifying for this summer's UEFA European Under-19 Championships.

Elsewhere from Saints' Under-21s, Joachim Kayi Sanda will play for France's Under-19s in EUROs qualifying whilst on-loan Adli Mohamed will feature for the United Arab Emirates Under-23s in the WAFF Championship.

In the England set-up, a trio of Premier League 2 regulars - Baylee Dipepa, Jay Robinson, and Moses Sesay, have been called up to the Under-18 Young Lions for a trio of friendlies in Portugal, with Sesay earning his first-ever inclusion in the squad.

Finally, two of Saints' Under-18s are in qualification action for this summer's UEFA European Under-17 Championships; goalkeepers Dylan Moody (England), and George Maloney (Republic of Ireland) will feature in the Elite Round of qualifying.

Welsh duo Oscar Abbotson and Oli Newman will play for seeding spots in the 2026/27 campaigns.

Here's the full list of when and where Saints' youngsters will be in action:

Wednesday 19th March

Romeo Akachukwu - Finland U19 vs Republic of Ireland U19 (U19 EUROs qualification), 10am GMT

George Maloney - Belgium U17 vs Republic of Ireland U17 (U17 EUROs qualification), 1pm GMT

Joachim Kayi Sanda - Spain U19 vs France U19 (U19 EUROs qualification), 1pm GMT

Dylan Moody - England U17 vs Israel U17 (U17 EUROs qualification), 3pm GMT

Adli Mohamed - UAE U23 vs Bahrain U23 (WAFF U23 Championship), 4:30pm GMT

Thursday 20th March

Baylee Dipepa, Jay Robinson, Moses Sesay - England U18 vs Czechia U18 (Friendly), 5pm GMT

Friday 21st March

Cameron Bragg - Scotland U21 vs Republic of Ireland U21 (Friendly), 7pm GMT

Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh - Republic of Ireland U21 vs Scotland U21 (Friendly), 7pm GMT

Saturday 22nd March

Romeo Akachukwu - Republic of Ireland U19 vs Slovenia U19(U19 EUROs qualification), 10am GMT

Oscar Abbotson, Oli Newman - Wales U17 vs Azerbaijan U17 (U17 EUROs seeding), 11am GMT

Joachim Kayi Sanda - France U19 vs Latvia U19 (U19 EUROs qualification), 1pm GMT

George Maloney - Poland U17 vs Republic of Ireland U17 (U17 EUROs qualification), 1pm GMT

Baylee Dipepa, Jay Robinson, Moses Sesay - England U18 vs France U18 (Friendly), 3pm GMT

Dylan Moody - England U17 vs Slovenia U17 (U17 EUROs qualification), 3pm GMT

Monday 24th March

Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh - Hungary U21 vs Republic of Ireland U21 (Friendly), 7pm GMT

Tuesday 25th March

Baylee Dipepa, Jay Robinson, Moses Sesay - Portugal U18 vs England U18 (Friendly), 11am GMT

Cameron Bragg - Scotland U21 vs Iceland U21 (Friendly), 1pm GMT

Joachim Kayi Sanda - France U19 vs Italy U19 (U19 EUROs qualification), 1pm GMT

George Maloney - Republic of Ireland U17 vs Iceland U17(U17 EUROs qualification), 1pm GMT

Romeo Akachukwu - Republic of Ireland U19 vs Germany U19(U19 EUROs qualification), 2pm GMT

Oscar Abbotson, Oli Newman - Albania U17 Wales U17 (U17 EUROs seeding), 2pm GMT

Dylan Moody - Northern Ireland U17 vs England U17 (U17 EUROs qualification), 7pm GMT