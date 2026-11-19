Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the launch of legacy numbers, giving every player to have made a senior competitive appearance for the club their own unique place in Saints history.

Marking the club’s 141st birthday this week, the Official History of Southampton FC is now on sale, a hugely impressive publication packed with information compiled by club historians Duncan Holley, Keith Fray and Gary Chalk.

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The 532-page book includes a Legacy List, starting from the 11 players who featured in Saints’ first competitive fixture against Totton on 26th November 1887, through to Sufianu Sillah Dibaga, who made his debut as a substitute against Leicester in February’s FA Cup tie at St Mary’s to become the 1,211th player to represent the club.

This season that number has grown to 1,215, with notable names through history including Terry Paine (622), Mick Channon (676) and Matt Le Tissier (790). From the current squad, homecoming hero James Ward-Prowse (1,050) is now the earliest, with club captain Jack Stephens (1,052) close behind.

Legacy numbers

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer, said: “It is important to us as a club to recognise the contributions of all those who have worn the red and white with pride throughout our history.

“Our legacy number initiative gives each and every player their own unique place in Southampton history, connecting Saints of all eras. We are hugely grateful to Duncan, Keith and Gary for the immense undertaking involved, and would like to congratulate them on compiling the definitive handbook for our supporters.”

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Duncan Holley and Keith Fray will be joined by club legend Francis Benali (legacy number 802) at a special book signing event at St Mary's Stadium on Thursday 19th November from 4.30pm-6pm GMT to celebrate the launch, with the publication now on sale from the Stadium Store, priced at £45.

Test your knowledge of Saints legacy numbers by playing our new Higher or Lower game!

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Legacy numbers: study the full list here.