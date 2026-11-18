Southampton striker Divin Mubama was on target for England during the international break, as six Saints earned call-ups for their respective nations.

Saints' on-loan forward led the line for the Young Lions in both of their friendly games, as he first played 72 minutes in a narrow defeat against Portugal in the first of two games at Bristol City's Ashton Gate.

Mubama and England's youngsters bounced back three days later against France though, as Lee Carsley's side earned a 3-2 win over France.

It took just six minutes for England to open the scoring through Tottenham's on loan winger Mikey Moore, before Mubama doubled the lead just before the half hour as he arrived at the far post to convert a deft header from Ethan Nwaneri's lofted cross.

France rallied late on with two goals in the final ten minutes to level the score at 2-2, before Arsenal's Max Dowman popped up to tap home from close range and win the game, becoming the youngest-ever England Men's Under-21s goalscorer in the process.

Divin doubles our #YoungLions' advantage 💫



Tune into the England app now to watch the second-half live 📲 pic.twitter.com/sJCz2p3ut2 — England (@England) November 16, 2026

In Nations League action, Daniel Peretz was unbeaten with Israel as he started both of their Group G games against Kosovo and Austria.

Saints' goalkeeper first kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against Kosovo, before he helped hold Austria to a 1-1 draw in the second game.

Elsewhere in the same group, Republic of Ireland duo Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz both started against leaders Austria in a narrow defeat that sealed top spot and promotion for their opponents, with Manning playing just over an hour and Azaz playing for the full 90 minutes.

Ireland bounced back in their following game against Kosovo with a 3-0 win, as Azaz again played the full game whilst Manning started but was replaced at half-time.

For Ireland's Under-21s, however, there was disappointment for Romeo Akachukwu and his nation who were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Finland in their bid to reach the U21 European Championships for the first time.

Akachukwu was an unused sub in a remarkable, snow-covered first leg in Tampere that ended 1-0 to the hosts, before he came off the bench late on in the second leg and featured for the full extra-time as Finland found an equaliser to make it 2-2 on the night and seal their overall qualification.

Finally, Kuryu Matsuki kept his place in the Japan squad after his maiden call-up in September, but the midfielder wasn't able to add to his senior international appearances this time around.

Matsuki remained unused in the inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge in Singapore, in which Japan beat Brazil 3-2 before suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat against Paraguay.