Contributions from Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning as Republic of Ireland claimed World Cup play-off spot tipped off a weekend of action for Southampton's internationals.

Following victory over group F leaders Portugal on Thursday night, the Republic of Ireland now visited a Hungary side they found themselves a point behind in the search for that illusive second placed World Cup play-off qualifying spot.

Azaz played the duration on Sunday night which saw the hosts take the lead after just three minutes, before Thursday's hero Troy Parrott levelled from the spot for Ireland after a quarter of an hour.

Barnabás Varga regained the lead for Hungary eight minutes shy of the break. In response manager Heimir Hallgrímsson introduced Manning from the bench for a crucial 45 minutes.

It was Azaz who would have the telling contribution of the two Saints stars as the Ireland comeback began, feeding Parrott for his second of the game with ten minutes to play.

Parrott then secured his hat-trick in the 96th minute, sparking scenes of wild celebration for The Boys in Green at Puskás Aréna.

Back to Friday night now, where Damion Downs' USA Under-21s side drew 1-1 at Denmark as part of their international training camp, whilst Joshua Quarshie played the full 90 minutes during Germany's Under-21s' latest win.

That victory for Germany was a resounding 6-0 win over Malta, ensuring Antonio Di Salvo's side move up to second in group F as their search for Under-21 European Championship qualification continues.