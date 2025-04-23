Saints Foundation fundraisers take on the 2025 TCS London Marathon with Team Lucozade

Official Hydration Partner of Southampton Football Club, Lucozade, have donated two of their the 2025 TCS London Marathon spots to the club’s charity arm Saints Foundation.

Roy and Rich will be running for Team Lucozade to raise vital funds to support Southampton. Saints Foundation runs projects across the city with 5 key focus areas – Health, Education, Pathways, Employability, and Gender Equality.

Supporting over 5,779 people in 2023/24, Saints Foundation helped 85% of their participants achieve a positive outcome for themselves. Both Roy and Rich have fundraised for Saints Foundation before, and were selected to represent them and Southampton Football Club in the caption on Sunday, April 27th.

As Southampton Football Club’s Core Programme Coordinator, Roy is based at Staplewood Training Ground where on Tuesday, his colleagues walked a mile each of the 26 miles he will run on Sunday and donated to the cause.

This supported Roy towards his fundraising goal, and you can help him further along by donating here. You can also support Southampton by donating to Rich here.

If you are in London on Sunday for the 2025 TCS London Marathon, keep an eye out for Roy and Rich in their Team Lucozade gear, and cheer them on as they raise money for the work Saints Foundation do in the community.

