Saints Foundation and Talking Tactics renew partnership to support young people's mental wellbeing

Saints Foundation is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Advantage Mentoring's Talking Tactics programme, continuing a shared commitment to providing vital mental health support for young people across Southampton.

Supported by Family Help for Families through Southampton City Council and NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, the renewed partnership will enable more young people aged 11 to 18 to access community-based mentoring designed to improve wellbeing, build resilience and help them achieve their personal goals.

Talking Tactics offers young people weekly one-to-one mentoring sessions with trained mentors over a period of up to six months. The programme focuses on creating trusted relationships with adults who understand the communities and experiences of the young people they support, helping participants develop confidence, self-belief and positive aspirations for the future.

The partnership forms part of our wider commitment to improving mental health outcomes for young people across the city, particularly in areas where support can often be difficult to access.

By working together, Saints Foundation and Advantage Mentoring aim to:

Reduce health inequalities across Southampton

Bring mental health support closer to local communities

Strengthen relationships between young people and trusted adults

Support young people to set and achieve meaningful goals

Build confidence, resilience and independence

The programme's continuation follows the success of previous cohorts and the positive impact already seen among young people who have taken part.

The need for interventions such as Talking Tactics remains significant in Southampton. Current data shows that 4% of pupils in the city have Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs as their primary special educational need, above the national average of 3.3%. Local wellbeing measures also indicate higher levels of anxiety and lower levels of happiness among young people compared to the national picture.

Among those to benefit from the programme is Caleb, who credits Talking Tactics with helping him improve his wellbeing and re-engage with education.

"Talking Tactics helped me manage my anger, set goals, and get back into school. I honestly don't think I'd be where I am today without it. Next, I'm aiming for college and hope to become a train driver."

The renewed partnership reflects a shared ambition to ensure young people can access support earlier, closer to home and in a way that meets their individual needs. By combining our community reach with Advantage Mentoring's expertise in youth mentoring, Talking Tactics will continue to provide young people with the tools, confidence and support network they need to thrive.

For more information about Talking Tactics, visit the Talking Tactics website.