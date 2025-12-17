Published:
Women's Team

Saints end calendar year with Bramall Lane trip

Southampton FC Women face a trip to Sheffield United in their final fixture of 2025 in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

The game will kick off at a slightly earlier time of 1pm on Sunday 21st December.

Tickets are available on Sheffield United website, priced at £10 for Adults, and £5 for Concessions, with Block FEF3 recommended for away supporters. Sheffield United have also advised that Under-2s won't be allowed in the stands.

The hosts are offering 2-for-1 tickets using the code: FESTIVEFOOTBALL

SHEFFIELD UNITED TICKETS

