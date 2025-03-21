The 2024/25 ePremier League Finals take place this weekend, with Saints finishing second in Group B to head into the elimination round.

Wearing the red and white stripes are Michael Fisher, who represented the club at the 2022-23 competition, and Sam Brewster who is playing for Saints for the first time.

Michael Fisher produced a nine-point haul in the group stages

Named in Group B alongside Manchester City, Chelsea, Wolves and Nottingham Forest, the pair won four, drew three and lost one of their matches, accruing 13 points to finish second in the group earlier this month.

With only the top teams from each through automatically advancing to the quarter-finals, the Saints pair will feature in Saturday's elimination round, battling it out against the other 16 teams for a spot in Sunday's final showdown.

Sam Brewster is representing Saints for the first time

Already qualified are Ipswich, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton, with City looking to retain their title from last year.

The action will be broadcast live across Sky Sports and TNT Sports (UK only), also available on the Premier League YouTube, EA Sports YouTube and EA Sports Twitch channels.

Saints will face off against Bournemouth in their first eliminator, with the winner taking on whoever advances from Brentford versus Newcastle for a spot in Sunday's quarter-final where Brighton are waiting.