Saints duo reach ePremier League quarter-final

After a successful first day at the 2024/25 ePremier League Finals, Saints have advanced through the elimination round to reach the quarter-final stage.

After progressing from Group B earlier this month, Saints' representatives Michael Fisher and Sam Brewster took to the elimination round on Saturday evening.

In the first knockout tie, Fisher led Saints to a superb comeback to progress past Bournemouth with a 6-5 win, which set up a last-16 clash with Brentford for a place in Sunday's final showdown.

A more controlled display followed, with wins in both the PS5 and Xbox leg securing an 11-5 victory over the Bees to set up a face-off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The story of Saturday's #ePremierLeague knockouts 📖



Who will become the 2025 champions? pic.twitter.com/rOJXOUQkNn — Premier League (@premierleague) March 22, 2025

Brighton topped their group earlier this month and automatically reached the quarter-finals alongside other group winners Ipswich, Manchester City, and Liverpool, whilst Saints completed the draw with Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolves.

Their quarter-final tie will take place at 4:11pm (GMT), with a place in the semi-final against the winners of Ipswich Town and Spurs on the line - the semi-final will take place at 6:06pm, before the Grand Final at 7:56pm.

The action will be broadcast live across Sky Sports and TNT Sports (UK only), also available on the Premier League YouTube, EA Sports YouTube and EA Sports Twitch channels, with coverage starting from 4pm.