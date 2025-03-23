Published:
Club

Saints duo reach ePremier League quarter-final

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Other/ePremier League/20250228_ePremier_Leauge_MediaDay_Bts_43602_photo_WojciechWandzel_jtwtj8

After a successful first day at the 2024/25 ePremier League Finals, Saints have advanced through the elimination round to reach the quarter-final stage.

After progressing from Group B earlier this month, Saints' representatives Michael Fisher and Sam Brewster took to the elimination round on Saturday evening.

In the first knockout tie, Fisher led Saints to a superb comeback to progress past Bournemouth with a 6-5 win, which set up a last-16 clash with Brentford for a place in Sunday's final showdown.

A more controlled display followed, with wins in both the PS5 and Xbox leg securing an 11-5 victory over the Bees to set up a face-off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Brighton topped their group earlier this month and automatically reached the quarter-finals alongside other group winners Ipswich, Manchester City, and Liverpool, whilst Saints completed the draw with Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolves.

Their quarter-final tie will take place at 4:11pm (GMT), with a place in the semi-final against the winners of Ipswich Town and Spurs on the line - the semi-final will take place at 6:06pm, before the Grand Final at 7:56pm.

The action will be broadcast live across Sky Sports and TNT Sports (UK only), also available on the Premier League YouTube, EA Sports YouTube and EA Sports Twitch channels, with coverage starting from 4pm.

Related

2024-25/Other/ePremier League/20250301_ePremier_Leauge_Day1_Drop2_00114_photo_WojciechWandzel_un0msc

Saints duo set for ePremier League Finals

Club
2024-25/Other/Stadiums/Silverlake_Stadium_2024_xs8u2i

Non-League Day 2025: Find a game

Club