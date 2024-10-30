Saints draw Liverpool in Carabao Cup quarter-final

We will host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Russell Martin's side reached the last eight by knocking out Championship outfit Stoke courtesy of James Bree's late winner.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Adam Armstrong put Saints in a commanding position before a Potters comeback needed Bree's late heroics.

The Reds advanced by beating Brighton 3-2 in the fourth round as they look to retain their crown.

The tie will take place the week commencing 17th December, with fixture confirmation and ticket details to follow in due course.