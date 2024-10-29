Russell Martin was keen to focus on the positives after seeing Southampton progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a roller-coaster win over Stoke.

Saints dominated the first half and seemed to be cruising into the last eight with goals from Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Adam Armstrong, but the visitors pulled one back out of nothing when Ashley Phillips flicked in a late free-kick.

Stoke then drew level nine minutes after the break when Tom Cannon pounced to equalise and might even have won the tie but for a last-ditch goal-line clearance from Yukinari Sugawara, shortly before James Bree struck a glorious late winner with his first St Mary’s strike.

“I’m happy we won," said Martin, who watched from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban. "I walked into the dressing room and the players were a little bit flat, a bit frustrated with themselves that it ended up being so close and us winning the game so late, but I did remind them that they’ve won a game, we’re through in the cup and that was the aim at the start of the night.

“I left in the stand at 2-0 up so happy with the first-half performance, so dominant. I think the choice of final pass, cross or shot – the decision making – could’ve been better, because we were there so much in the first half and we could’ve had a bit more to show for the dominance.

“To concede the [first] goal changed the context of the game and then we concede on the counter-attack, and then they have another big chance at some point in the game with the counter-attack later on.

“We’re there [around the box] so much but there needed to be a bit more zip, but we made changes and there’s a lot of people on the pitch for the first time in a while, so we had to come through a bit of adversity in going to 2-2, and we did.

“I’m pleased it’s Breezy because he’s an amazing teammate, a brilliant human being and everyone was so pleased for him. He deserves a lot of praise for how he performs – when he came on on Saturday he was great, when he’s needed he’s always so consistent for us. The lads love him, the staff love him, so I’m pleased for him again.

“I’m pleased we got through, they deserved it. The fans were great, they stuck with the team even at 2-2, so I’m pleased for them as well.”