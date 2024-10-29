Match-winner James Bree was left conflicted following Southampton's victory over Stoke City which saw them progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Saints went two goals up during the first half; Taylor Harwood-Bellis heading home a Mateus Fernandes corner before Adam Armstrong netted his first of the season from the spot.

But Stoke found a way back into the game just before the break through Ashley Phillips, before Tom Cannon levelled things on 54 minutes.

Just as he'd done against Cardiff in round two Bree then netted late on to ensure progression, but the nature of the game weighed heavy when reflecting post-match.

"I think obviously I'm buzzing, buzzing to get another goal," he said. "And then to get the win on the board. But I think a little bit frustrated as well, I think all the boys are a bit frustrated with how the game turned out.

"We were so dominant for the first 40 minutes and then we let a sloppy goal in. Then we came out again [after the break] playing well but obviously let them back into it.

"We know that we're better that but, like I said, a win's a win at the end of the day so we'll go onto the weekend and see what happens.

"I think [the win] is good for confidence, obviously the performance at [Manchester] City at the weekend was really good. The result obviously wasn't what we wanted but we played really well, caused some problems. So I think the lads were confident going into this game.

"Obviously not quite the performance in the end but the result was definitley what I wanted so we can take that forward and hopefully build on that."