The date for Southampton's Carabao Cup first-round tie away to Northampton Town has been confirmed.

Saints will visit their League One opponents on Tuesday 12th August for a 7.45pm BST kick-off at Sixfields Stadium.

All first-round ties will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

