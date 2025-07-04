Full back Juan Larios has completed a loan move to Spanish club Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa for the season.

The 21-year-old, who joined Saints three years ago from Manchester City, makes the switch to the Segunda Division side ahead of the new campaign, with an opportunity to gain some important playing time in the months ahead.

We wish Juan luck for the season and look forward to watching his progress.

