Saints continue partnership with Team Nigeria International

We are delighted to continue our partnership with TNUK International. The move will see us support coaches and players with access to our world class player development camps, offering them the chance to experience and learn The Southampton Way through our academy coaching framework.

The partnership will see Southampton’s Football Partnership team continue to support the TNUK International programme in Nigeria.

TNUK International specialises in the provision of physical activity and sports education programmes which provide the youth with skills, access, knowledge, opportunities and resilience to maximise and reach their full potential and to become economically active citizens and industry professionals.

Tom Grevatt, Head of Football Programmes says, "Over the last 3 years with working with TNUK, we have been able to provide opportunities for over 150 players travelling from Nigeria, to experience our well renowned Player Development Camps here at Southampton FC. We’re really looking forward to continue to keep offering these development opportunities for players of the region to experience, whilst also providing the TNUK coaches with access to a whole host of coach education resources and learning journeys. We hope to build on the success of the last 3 years, and continue to provide the support and opportunities.”

The partnership will see a range of opportunities for TNUK International staff, players & partners to engage with Southampton’s coach & player development programme. Areas of focus include access to the SFC player development curriculum and the SFC e-Learning Programme, as well as wider player & coach development initiatives. Further opportunities will also see young players from the TNUK International programme visit Southampton FC for exclusive Player Development camps each year.

TNUK International CEO David Doherty commented: "We know that SFC has one of the best youth programmes in the world. It is an amazing opportunity for aspiring players to experience football the Southampton way"

Saints have a growing portfolio of International Academy Partners that supports like-minded Clubs and organisations with their ambitions on and off the pitch. For further details on the TNUK International partnership or for enquiries contact.