A twist on a classic. Don't miss out on our 91/93 away blackout shirt, available whilst stocks last.

As we build up to our Black Friday event, we are proud to release this special edition shirt.

This unique take on our iconic 1991 - 1993 away shirt features the popular Draper Tools sponsorship front and centre, with a blacked out retro Southampton FC crest. The classic polo collar is back, and the shirt has been given an all-black makeover, with the blue flames from the original seen subtlety on the front and back.

As modelled by Saints first team player Mateus Fernandes, this shirt is sure to turn heads on a matchday.

There are limited quantities available, so please be quick and secure your retro blackout shirt.

Shop Now