The Will Still era will begin with a trip to non-league neighbours Eastleigh for a pre-season friendly on Saturday 12th July (3pm BST).

The new Men’s First Team manager will be in the dugout for the first time as Saints begin their pre-season schedule against the Spitfires, who finished the last campaign 13th in the National League.

Saints are already facing Brighton at St Mary’s on Saturday 2nd August (3pm BST), with ticket details for both fixtures to follow in due course.

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

