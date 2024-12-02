Saints Academy Graduate joins Ambassadors

Men’s first team centurion and current academy coach becomes the latest addition to Saints Foundation’s Ambassador line up.

Andrew Surman started his career at St Mary’s after coming through the ranks at Saints, and would go onto make over 100 appearances for the first team, before embarking on a career making his mark in the Premier League.

Representing Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich, and Bournemouth in top flight football across his career; Since retiring Andrew has returned to where it all started coaching in the Saints Academy, and has now expanding his commitment to the city as he becomes a Saints Foundation Ambassador.

He said: “I am extremely honoured to be asked to be an Ambassador for the Saints Foundation. The incredible work that the foundation does in supporting the community is something that I am really excited to get involved in, and I’m looking forward to helping in anyway I can to support the already amazing work that the Saints Foundation does.”

Sharing the stage with fellow Ambassadors Franny Benali, Kenzie Benali, and Rosie Parnell; Andrew got his first taste of the work Saints Foundation do appearing at the DP World Charity Dinner in support of the work we do in the city.

He was able to hear about our Community Champions project which was the theme of the night, as well as Rosie and Kenzie talking about their experience at Premier League Fan Funds’ Saints Aspire.