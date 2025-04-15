Rusk proud to lead Saints through "manageable" situation

Simon Rusk has declared his pride as he leads Southampton into the closing weeks of the Premier League campaign.

Rusk has been placed in interim charge for the second time this season, starting his latest reign with Saturday’s home clash with Aston Villa.

Speaking after the game, Rusk acknowledged the scale of the task ahead, but feels the full support of the Saints players and supporters.

“I’m very proud to manage the team, in spite of the difficult circumstances,” he said. “It’s a demanding role but the players have been great, really receptive to everything. I’ll be honest with them and support them as best I can.

“It’s not a straightforward situation but it’s certainly a manageable one because the lads, in my opinion, are giving everything still.

“The fans are great, there’s no doubt about it. They’re sticking with the players – they strike me as football fans that understand where we’re at and understand what’s required in terms of being in these games against top, top sides. I’m incredibly grateful for the support myself and the team are getting.”

Rusk handed a senior debut to 18-year-old Jay Robinson against Villa, an exciting attacker he rates highly from his time in charge of Saints Under-21s at the start of the season.

“It was a lovely moment for Jay to get on the pitch today. He’s someone we think a lot of, and I thought he did well when he came on,” Rusk added.

“That’s a nice moment and we can draw on the positives. We have to do that. We’re trying to build some momentum moving into next year and that’s a nice way to do it.

“Get your head down and work hard – that’s what you’ve always got to do, it doesn’t matter if you’re 18 or 36. Turn up, do the brilliant basics as best as you can, be openminded and see where that can take you.”