Interim manager Simon Rusk provided a positive team news update ahead of the visit of Fulham to St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Following last weekend's 1-1 draw at West Ham United, Rusk has raised no fresh injury worries within his squad.

"No major concerns from last week," he confirmed. "We've got a clean bill of health overall. I've got a few decisions to make about the starting line up and the bench. That's something I've learnt during my time, it's given me a few sleepless nights.

"But they're good problems to have. We're hopeful when we turn up tomorrow and prepare for the game we've got a healthy squad to choose from."

This Saturday sees a second meeting of the season between Rusk and the Cottagers, having led the side for the goalless draw in December during his first interim spell.

"We know the challenge we face. We need to be spot on with our performance to get something out of the game. I got a taste of the game we’re going into in December.

"It'll be a tough game, I know [Fulham] are still fighting for a place in Europe. But it's one we're looking forward to, that's for sure."