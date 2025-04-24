We’re back with the latest episode of Early Doors this Saturday, as Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon kick off your matchday with another fun-packed show.

Former Saints star and BBC Radio Solent co-commentator Jo Tessem is our special guest, joining the guys in The Dell pub and looking back on his best memories with the club, including some great stories about his move to Saints.

We recap our best goals against Saturday’s opponents, Fulham, and take a special look back at our 4-2 win against them in 2002, while Matt is once again going head to head with the fans in a crucial Taking On Le Tiss – and you can find out the resolution to the controversial result in the previous edition of that particular showdown!

Watch past episodes

That’s not the only time we’ll be putting supporters’ knowledge to the test either, as producer Rocket also heads out at St Mary’s with his latest quiz challenge.

We’ll also be hearing from the late hero of last weekend’s game at West Ham, Lesley Ugochukwu, as he talks about his goal before also picking some of his favourite Le Tissier strikes.

And we round-off the show, as always, with the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge, with AFC Lakeside Youth taking part in support of the Youth Options charity.

Early Doors will be available this Saturday from 8am, on our YouTube channel, official app and also our Facebook page.