Rusk assess seven-goal Sociedad clash

Southampton Under-21s boss Simon Rusk explained how his side would have "taken a lot" from their clash with Real Sociedad in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday evening.

Saints fell to a narrow 4-3 defeat in what proved to be a lively game at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium, and Rusk saw positives from the performance his players put in despite coming up against a tough opponent

“It was a really good game. I'm disappointed we've not got something out of it, because I felt we should have done." he reflected. "They're a good team, they're well organised and you can see they compete in their league at a high level.

“It showed, so we knew we were in for a test, but I thought lots of what we did was really positive, really good. We're a little bit disappointed with the nature of the goals we've conceded but overall, I think it must have been a decent game to watch. I thought the boys would have learnt a lot from the game tonight.”

Saints, with their controlled, possession-based style, came up against a strong press from their Spanish opposition during the game.

Having seen the game play out, Rusk noted how there were positives from taking on the challenge that Sociedad posed, while also providing areas for improvement too.

He said: “I think we dealt with that bit well. I think probably for two thirds of the pitch in the first 60 minutes of the game, I thought we were quite good.

“I didn't think we were quite good enough in the last third of the pitch for a period. So, that's something to look at and think about. But yeah, it was a good challenge.”

Saints faced Aldershot Town in the National League Cup last week, with Real Sociedad then providing an international opponent and another unique style to face seven days later.

With some good tests so far this season, Rusk highlighted how important it was for his young team to keep growing as the campaign progresses.

He said: “I do think I want a little bit more personality from our group. At times, there's moments in the game where today it's a bit flat and we need to be more street-wise.

“We can be stronger with our communication as a team and you'll be a little bit more imposing on the game and that's the next bit for this group. I think we're doing okay and tonight's another indication that we are growing.

“But, as I said to the lads, they're here, they're fighting for their careers, they're fighting for their next steps and it's got to look like that all the time. I think it's got to be consistently like that and I think these different types of games are challenging that in different ways.”