Romeu could make second Saints debut at Millwall

Tonda Eckert has confirmed Oriol Romeu will be in the squad for Southampton’s trip to Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The tough-tackling midfielder completed an emotional return to the club three weeks ago, having served Saints for seven years in the Premier League, and has been working hard to build his fitness behind the scenes.

With Flynn Downes suspended for the visit to The Den after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Leicester on Tuesday night, Eckert believes Romeu’s experience will be vital, on and off the pitch.

“In very good news, Ori is going to be in the matchday squad tomorrow,” the interim manager stated. “Yes, in the dressing room and on the pitch as well,” he said of his influence, “so we will see how that is going to look tomorrow.”

Ryan Fraser is also fit to travel to the capital, but there are concerns over Leo Scienza and Damion Downs, who picked up a knock against Leicester.

“We do have a question mark behind Leo because he’s reported sick this morning, so he won’t be training today. Obviously we will try to turn things around but there is no guarantee for him to be involved tomorrow.

“As it stands right now there will be a big question mark around Damion to make it for the game.”

Eckert also listed Sam Edozie, Ross Stewart, Elias Jelert, Shea Charles and Mads Roerslev as definite absentees Saints will have to do without at The Den.

