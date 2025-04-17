Robinson signs long-term contract

Southampton youngster Jay Robinson has signed a long-term contract with the club.

The 18-year-old, fresh from making his senior debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, has penned a four-year deal at St Mary’s.

Robinson joined Saints as a 12-year-old and excelled at youth level, debuting for the Under-21s at the age of 15.

Developing into a key player in Premier League 2, the attacker has seven goals and two assists this season, and made his England Under-18s debut against France last month.

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors (pictured with Robinson) said: “Jay has been part of a long journey through the Academy, but this should just be the beginning of his hard work to achieve his goal of becoming a regular first-team player.

“I would like to thank Andy Goldie and the whole Academy team for their continued hard work behind the scenes. Jay’s progression through the ranks is a testament to the environment they have worked tirelessly to create, helping our young talent to maximise its potential.”

On committing his future to Southampton until 2029, Robinson said: “It’s a great feeling, a proud moment for me and my family. I’m excited.

“It’s a big milestone, making my debut and then signing my new contract a few days later. They’ve had lots of conversations with me and the club trust in me. It’s really good, helping me improve, I’m learning a lot.”