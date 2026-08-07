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Men's Team

Robinson completes AC Monza loan switch

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SFC Media
2026-27/Matchdays/20260729 SC Paderborn 07 v Southampton FC Pre Season Friendly/20260729_Paderborn_Southampton_088_ootiry

Southampton winger Jay Robinson has joined Serie A outfit AC Monza on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who made his senior debut in April 2025, made 28 appearances last season, scoring his first professional goal in the draw at Ipswich in August.

A product of the Saints Academy, the England Under-19 international will join the White and Reds who earned promotion from Serie B in 2025/26 and are managed by former Saints manager Ivan Jurić.

We wish Jay good luck for the season ahead and look forward to monitoring his progress throughout the campaign.

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