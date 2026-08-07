Robinson completes AC Monza loan switch

Southampton winger Jay Robinson has joined Serie A outfit AC Monza on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who made his senior debut in April 2025, made 28 appearances last season, scoring his first professional goal in the draw at Ipswich in August.

A product of the Saints Academy, the England Under-19 international will join the White and Reds who earned promotion from Serie B in 2025/26 and are managed by former Saints manager Ivan Jurić.

We wish Jay good luck for the season ahead and look forward to monitoring his progress throughout the campaign.