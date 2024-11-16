Rianna Dean sidelined to manage return

Southampton FC Women’s Rianna Dean won't be risked for a couple of weeks as she recovers from injury, Remi Allen has confirmed.

Speaking in her preview of Sunday's trip to St. James' Park against Newcastle, Saints' manager provided an update on the forward who missed last week's clash against Durham.

"Rianna Dean will probably be out until around Christmas after picking up that injury at Charlton but everyone else, pretty much, is in a good place." Allen confirmed.

With Dean only missing a handful of matches towards the end of the year with eyes on a full return, it was positive news for the rest of the available players.

"The squad's looking good, pretty solid, obviously our rehabbers are working hard to get back but, yeah, everyone else is in a really good place."