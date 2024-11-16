Southampton FC Women’s Head Coach Remi Allen said her side is "in a really exciting place" ahead of their trip to St. James' Park to face Newcastle in the Barclays Women's Championship.

Speaking in her preview of Sunday's test, Allen highlighted the importance of enjoying a special occasion but also using it to her side's benefit when kick-off comes around.

On a history-making weekend, where every Women's Super League and Championship game will be played at each clubs' main stadia for the first time, Newcastle are looking to break the league's attendance record when Saints come to town.

"I think it's really exciting, it's obviously great for the women's game," Saints' boss said, "everyone's excited to go to St. James's Park, a lot haven't played there before, but the big message I've put across to the players is it's quite easy to get drawn into the occasion, the crowd, and everything that comes with it because that's a little bit different for us.

"But for us, it's just focusing on the fact it's another game of football. It's the same if we play it there or anywhere else, so our focuses will be exactly the same and the messages are just to enjoy it, of course, and we're not going to get drawn into the occasion of the game.

"At the same time, there's a lot of energy that can be used from the feeling around the crowd and the stadium, but ultimately, when the game kicks off, it's just another game of football.

"It's about being consistent with the performance again, doing the right things, and I'm sure if we do that then we have every chance of getting a positive result."

With the league table taking shape in another competitive season, Saints and Newcastle are two of four sides locked on 14 points behind league leaders Birmingham, London City Lionesses and Durham.

"Yeah, it's a crazy league." Allen admitted, "If you look from first, I think, to eighth, it's just mad, which is exciting - I think it's exciting for all clubs.

"It's a strange one because you're very close to being at the top, but you're also very close to being eighth so it's a bit of a strange feeling but all we can do is just focus game to game, and that's what we've said to the players.

"It's just about what game's in front of us and trying to get points out of it so that's how we've approached it and, like I said, the girls are really positive.

With a win and a draw since the last international break, Saints will be looking to continue their positive form despite conceding a late equaliser last time out against Durham.

"The players have responded really well, they obviously came in and were still rightly frustrated on Tuesday but as the week's gone on they've used that frustration in a real positive way.

"We've had a really positive training week, they're in a really exciting place and I'm really looking forward to it, and they are really looking forward to the weekend."