Southampton were forced to settle for a share of the spoils in Lincoln as Welington’s showstopper was cancelled out late on by the Sky Bet Championship newcomers.

In the first league meeting between the two sides since 1961, it was the hosts who enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes.

However, a series of missed chances were punished in devastating fashion on 44 minutes when Welington’s wonder strike silenced the ProAmpac Stadium.

The visitors pressed for a second after the restart and Leo Scienza went closest by hitting both posts, but an Imps resurgence earned them a late leveller as Mikkel Ladefoged struck to earn a draw.

Tonda Eckert freshened up his starting eleven with four changes in Lincolnshire, including a first start since returning to the club for James Ward-Prowse.

Elsewhere in midfield, Kuryu Matsuki was preferred to Tom Fellows wide on the right with Welington replacing Ryan Manning at left-back.

In a final alteration, captain Jack Stephens came in for Nathan Wood to partner Keven Scholtterbeck for the first time, with deadline day signing Zach Abbott, born in Lincoln, named amongst the substitutes.

Welington marked his start in stunning fashion (Photo: Matt Watson)

The Imps, who picked up their first Championship win last weekend, began in buoyant fashion as an unorthodox kick-off routine ended with Rob Street’s header deflecting just over the bar off of James Bree with less than 40 seconds on the clock.

Freddie Draper was next to try his luck, this time from 25 yards, with his low drive flying wide, worrying Daniel Peretz enough to dive towards his near post.

Lincoln’s directness was causing problems as Wickens’s long clearance fell to Street on the edge of the box, who manoeuvred space enough to get a shot off that forced Peretz low down to his right to prevent it sneaking in at the near post.

With 10 red and white shirts behind the ball when Saints had possession, those in ivory white were struggling to turn possession into chances, perhaps why Ward-Prowse opted to shoot from a 35-yard free-kick to no avail.

The game’s best chances continued to fall the way of the hosts, as on 28 minutes Adam Reach’s header from Ivan Varfolomeev’s cross rippled the roof of the net on its way over.

It was a similar story at the other end when Cyle Larin couldn’t direct James Bree’s deep cross on target, before the hosts squandered a golden chance when Ben House completely missed Andrei Coubis’s low cross when just 12 yards out.

House was wasteful again when he rose highest at the back post to meet Street’s cross only to head over the bar, one squandered chance too many as a moment of brilliance gave Saints the lead.

Unable to break the Imps down, Welington took matters into his own hands by unleashing a missile from 30 yards that arrowed into the top corner to register his first goal for the club in stunning style.

Having held the visitors at arm’s length but for the Brazilian’s moment of magic, Draper forced Peretz into a smart save on the stroke of half time as Chris Cohen’s side were made to question how they were behind at the halfway stage.

Forced to come out of their low block with a deficit to overturn, Lincoln looked more susceptible to Saints’ attacking outlets after the restart.

James Ward-Prowse marked his first start since returning (Photo: Matt Watson)

Matsuki rashly fired over the bar minutes into the second half after good link-up between the front three, before a quick counter on 56 minutes ended with Larin’s shot taking a deflection and looping just wide.

In contrast to the opening 45 minutes, the chances were now flowing for Eckert’s side, as Scienza came within both uprights of doubling the lead.

Cutting in from the left wing in trademark fashion, the Brazilian’s curling shot had Wickens beaten, only to come off of the far post, bounce along the goal line and rebound off of the other post before landing in the keeper’s arms.

It was the number seven’s last act, as Sam Edozie took his place along with Divin Mubama for Larin for the final half-an-hour.

Struggling to recreate their effective first half approach, the hosts responded with a triple substitution of their own that saw a switch to a regular back four.

One of those introduced was 6’8” striker Ladefoged, who made his presence felt as the game ticked into the final quarter-of-an-hour.

His knockdown from a deep Wickens free-kick teed up Coubis inside the box, but the Romanian’s shot lacked composure as it flew over the bar.

Minutes later the Norwegian was almost provider again, this time playing in Chiedozie Ogbene, making his debut, with the Republic of Ireland international thankfully thrashing straight at Peretz who was able to save with his legs.

There was nothing Saints’ number one could do on 87 minutes, however, as Lincoln pressure finally told.

Reeco Hackett’s hanging cross was perfect for the towering Ladefoged at the back post who couldn’t miss with his header from close range.

Saints threatened to rewrite the late narrative when Lewis Dobbin saw a shot cleared off the line, but it was the hosts who ended in the ascendancy as the referee's whistle confirmed a share of the points.

Lincoln City: Wickens, Coubis, Elerewe, Towler, Bradley (Hackett 64’), Reach, McGrandles (Bayliss 76’), Varfolomeev (Konak 64’), Street (Ladefoged 65’), House (Ogbene 76’), Draper.

Subs not used: Gauci, Jefferies, Olaofe, Elder.

Goals: Ladefoged (87’).

Booked: McGrandles, Varfolomeev, Draper.

Southampton: Peretz, Bree, Stephens (c), Schlotterbeck, Welington (Manning 79’), Downes, Ward-Prowse, Matsuki (Wood 84’), Azaz (Dobbin 78’), Scienza (Edozie 63’), Larin (Mubama 62’).

Subs not used: Long, Abbott, Bragg, Fellows.

Goals: Welington (44’).

Attendance: 10,758.

Referee: Andrew Kitchen.