Tonda Eckert was left ruing Southampton’s inability to put the game to bed after seeing Lincoln rescue a share of the points with a late equaliser at ProAmpac Stadium.

Saints had to stand up to a physical battle at the home of last season’s League One champions, but edged in front on the stroke of half time through Welington’s sublime 30-yard strike that flew into the top corner.

The visitors then enjoyed total control for much of the second period, but were unable to find the all-important second goal, as Leo Scienza saw a shot hit both posts and somehow stay out before the hosts equalised through towering substitute Mikkel Ladefoged with three minutes to go.

“The game was more or less how we expected,” Eckert reflected. “It was clear that balls were going to be coming into our last line from everywhere, and it was about how quickly we could get them down for second balls.

“I think that was better throughout the game. It was a little bit too open in the first half but we managed to go 1-0 up, and I think there was a long spell in the second half when we needed to score the second one.

“The reality is that if it stays a one-goal game, you know it’s going to get tough towards the end. We need to find a way to grind these games out.”

Coming up against such direct opponents, Eckert felt the key to counteracting Lincoln’s aerial threat was to take care of the ball on the ground – something he feels Saints did not do well enough on the day.

“We struggled a little bit to bring the ball down,” he added. “Credit to Lincoln, but I think we need to be better on the ball. If you go 1-0 up in a game like this, you need to make sure you take three points home.”

Saints return home on Tuesday 8th September, as Swansea City visit St Mary's in the Sky Bet Championship (7.45pm BST). Tickets are on general sale now, priced from £20 for Adults and £10 for Under-18s.

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