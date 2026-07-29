Southampton's pre-season preparations continued with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bundesliga outfit SC Paderborn 07 in Germany.

Lewis Dobbin continued to impress in his first pre-season as a Saint with the opening goal of the game early into the second half, finishing on his second attempt at the far post on 49 minutes.

But a late double from Paderborn's Jano Ter Horst turned the game on its head during the final minutes, bringing Tonda Eckert's side's unbeaten pre-season to an end.

The game’s first real opening came via a breakaway down the left flank, Leo Scienza stealing possession before feeding Ryan Manning on 10 minutes. The Irishman produced a low ball across the face of goal which saw a Paderborn defender get just in front of Damion Downs at the far post, knocking it behind for a corner.

An early opening for the hosts followed 10 minutes later, the ball being played into Laurin Curda inside the penalty area but his shot was well blocked by Flynn Downes.

With temperatures heading north of 30°C the sides took a water break on 22 minutes, pausing from a first half which proved tightly contested without many clear-cut chances of note.

On 38 minutes a clash in midair left Downs in pain on the floor, holding his back. The American had to be withdrawn, with Academy product Tommy Dobson-Ventura introduced. This resulted in a change of shape, with the young defender slotting in to make it five at the back alongside Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Ben Brereton Díaz moving central at the other end of the field.

Ben Brereton Díaz in pre-season action at Paderborn's training ground

The final opening of the half came six minutes before the break. Kuryu Matsuki carried the ball through the centre of midfield, before laying it off to Brereton Díaz. His shot was well blocked, as was the follow up from Scienza.

At the interval Eckert made 10 changes, with Daniel Peretz the only survivor from the first half.

It didn’t take long for this fresh XI to make an impact. The ball fell to Dobbin at the far post on 49 minutes, who directed a header goalwards which was well saved by Nahuel Noll. But Saints' latest acquisition made no mistake with the rebound, firing into the side netting and making it three goal contributions in as many pre-season games.

Goalscorer Lewis Dobbin (left) celebrates his opener with Welington

The hosts responded as they needed to. A corner from the left side beat many of the players in the box, meaning another of the half-time changes, Joachim Kayi Sanda, had to clear off the line at the back post.

Saints goalkeeper Peretz was called into action once more on 65 minutes, saving a shot down to this left from Kennedy Okpala as the hosts continued to build momentum.

Despite the home side’s pressure the threat remained for Saints on the coutner. Jay Robinson continued his fine pre-season form with a trademark run through midfield. He fed Dobbin, who saw his shot blocked, before Romeo Akachukwu’s effort from the edge faced a similar fate via a defender’s head.

In search of an equaliser the game remained in the visitors’ half for the majority of the second 45, Saints doing well to stand strong under waves of pressure as temperatures reached 32°C.

Soon their resistance was breached on 85 minutes. Ter Horst produced something spectacular with a bicycle kick inside the penalty area for the equaliser, before a neat finish inside the box just four minutes later turned the game on its head.

SC Paderborn (first half): Schubert, Hansen, Scheller, Sticker, Curda, Lippman, Duric, Castaneda, Michel, Marino, Batista Meier.

SC Paderborn (second half): Schubert, Ter Horst, Hoffmeier, Mohr, Müller, Obermair, Baack, Millgramm, Okpala, Tigges, Eickel.

Goals: Ter Horst (85', 89').

Southampton (first half): Peretz, Bree, Harwood-Bellis (c), Wood, Manning, Downes, Bragg, Brereton Díaz, Matsuki, Scienza, Downs (Dobson-Ventura 38) .

Southampton (second half): Peretz, Kayi Sanda, Stephens (c), Quarshie, Welington, O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Akachukwu, Robinson, Dobbin, Archer, Oyekunle.

Sub not used: Long.

Goal: Dobbin (49').