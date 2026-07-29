Spacey-Cale to depart

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Director of Women’s Football, Marieanne Spacey-Cale, will depart the club later this year.

Since her arrival in 2018, the legendary former Arsenal and England player helped the rapid development of the Women’s & Girls’ programme, first as a coach before transitioning to an off-pitch role.

Spacey-Cale began life at Saints in the dugout, overseeing immediate progress and most notably achieving back-to-back promotions to reach the second tier of the Women’s football pyramid for the first time ever in 2022.

In that time, she also played a crucial role in the development of a core group of young, local talent, which has since seen the likes of Kayla Rendell and Ella Morris move on to play top-flight football, with Lucia Kendall also representing the senior England team since her departure.

Spacey-Cale’s time as a coach ended after the 2023/24 season, when she moved to a more senior position behind the scenes as Director of Women’s Football.

Marieanne Spacey-Cale said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to leave Southampton FC after an incredible eight years at the club.

“I would like to thank all the players and staff that I have worked with during my time here. To the supporters, thank you, you have been, and will continue to be, amazing.”

Everyone at the club would like to thank Marieanne for her efforts, commitment, and outstanding impact on the Women’s & Girls’ programme during her time at Southampton.