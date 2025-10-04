Southampton were denied a second win on the road in a week, as Derby held on for a draw at Pride Park in the Championship.

While Storm Amy lingered, Saints stormed into an early lead courtesy of the in-form Adam Armstrong, as the visitors flew out of the blocks.

In for a marathon rather than a sprint, Derby grew into the half and after going close on a few occasions, equalised through Patrick Agyemang five minutes before the break to leave it all to play for after the restart.

The second half failed to match a frantic opening 45 minutes, leaving both sides to settle for a point as Will Still’s side moved three games unbeaten.

Will Still made changes to his starting line-up for the first time in three games, handing Leo Scienza a first league start in place of Finn Azaz, while Ryan Fraser took Tom Fellows’s spot at right wing-back.

Needing to come from behind at Sheffield United in midweek, Saints immediately took control of proceedings at Pride Park and could’ve scored before Armstrong’s early opener.

A flowing move that included some mesmerising build-up ended with Ryan Manning skewing a shot from 12 yards wide, before the Republic of Ireland international forced Jacob Widell Zetterström into a parried save from a free-kick.

The hosts didn’t heed the early warnings, however, as Armstrong somehow bundled his way through four Derby defenders to find space six yards out and slide home his third goal in four games.

Adam Armstrong made up for his penalty miss in midweek

It was no less than Still’s side deserved for their electric start in Derbyshire, but despite being nothing more than a spectator in the early stages, Alex McCarthy had to be at his best to deny the Rams an instant equaliser when Andreas Weimann’s dinked finish was met by the outstretched arm of Saints’ sprawling no 1.

The chance encouraged John Eustace’s side, who then enjoyed a spell of pressure themselves having initially been penned in by the team in yellow and blue.

Carlton Morris had McCarthy diving full-stretch to his left after curling a shot goalward from the left-hand side of the box, as the striker grew in influence.

Derby’s top scorer was involved again on 17 minutes, when his aerial battle with Ronnie Edwards ended with the ball falling at the feet of Weimann, whose reactionary stab at goal was fortunately aimed directly at McCarthy on his goal line.

The frantic start petered out into something of a lull up until the midway point of the half, before Ross Stewart almost burst the game back into life when his header from Manning’s deep cross was well saved.

Tuesday night’s hero, the striker had made a good start to his third straight outing, only to go down with a muscle problem that saw Fellows take his place after 30 minutes in a frustrating setback for the Scotsman.

Ross Stewart was forced off through injury

Dealt that blow, another was to come for the visitors shortly before the break when Derby levelled from a throw-in Saints felt was theirs.

While Ryan Manning made his claims to the linesman, Max Johnston took the throw quickly that afforded Weimann time and space to cross, with the Austrian’s hanging delivery headed home by Agyemang who rose highest in the middle.

An action-packed first 45 still had something else to give, as Fellows beat Craig Forsyth down the outside before seeing a low, drilled shot tipped away by Zetterström.

Moments later a lively Scienza saw a shot from distance whistle past the post, hinting that scoring wasn’t done for the afternoon.

Unchanged at the break, it was the Brazilian who had the first chance of the second half, driving at Derby’s defence and ghosting past Dion Sanderson before dragging a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Continuing the trend of exchanging blows, Derby made their play for the lead as Morris set Agyemang in on the right-hand side of the box, but with the angle against him the American could only rifle a shot into the side-netting.

With the home side’s scorer close to his brace, Saints’ scorer did the same at the other end just before the hour-mark. Fraser’s cutback cross was perfect for Armstrong, whose first-time finish from 12 yards flew past the wrong side of the post with Zetterström beaten.

Leo Scienza was lively on his first league start

Having moved into a central position following Stewart’s withdrawal, Armstrong moved back out wide for the final half-an-hour as Damion Downs came on for Scienza in a reshuffle of the front three.

The hosts then made a double change of their own as the stalemate began to set in at Pride Park, while Saints looked to avoid the possibility of a fifth draw of the season by introducing Azaz and Flynn Downes.

Keen to make it a perfect week on the road, it was the team in yellow and blue who had a monopoly on possession, although chances remained at a premium in the second 45.

In fact, the first shot on target of the second half came in the 81st minute when Derby substitutes Rhian Brewster and Kayden Jackson combined, with the latter forcing McCarthy into a good save after attempting a looping finish.

Deep into stoppage time Fellows almost grabbed his first Southampton goal but for his well-hit strike to be parried behind for a corner by Zetterström, as both sides had to settle for a point.

Derby: Zetterström, Johnston, Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth, Travis (c), Ozoh (Adams 69’), Clark (Brewster 68’), Morris (Salvesen 85’), Weimann (Ward 79’), Agyemang (Jackson 79’).

Unused substitutes: Vickers, Batth, Nyambe, Wheeldon.

Goals: Agyemang (40’).

Booked: Forsyth, Travis, Johnston, Weimann.

Southampton: McCarthy, Fraser (Azaz 79’), Edwards, Wood, Quarshie, Manning, Charles (Downes 79’), Jander, Scienza (Downs 60’), Armstrong (c), Stewart (Fellows 30’).

Unused substitutes: Bazunu, Roerslev, Jelert, Harwood-Bellis, Archer.

Goals: Armstrong (7’).

Booked: Stewart, Downes.

Referee: Leigh Doughty

Attendance: 29,573