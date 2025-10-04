A frustrated Southampton manager Will Still called on his side to find that extra level after their fifth draw in nine Championship games at Derby.

After a positive start to the game Saints took a deserved lead, Adam Armstrong netting his third goal in four Championship games on seven minutes.

Hosts Derby responded and began to take ahold of proceedings, equalising through Patrick Agyemang five minutes shy of the interval.

Neither side could find the winner during the second 45, leaving Still calling for more "composure and confidence."

"I think if you look at the bigger picture we've picked up four points out of six at two tricky and difficult away games," he said post-match. "We started today really, really well. Really brightly. Created a few really big opportunities before Arma scores.

"Then straight after that we had a bit of a wobble, struggled with their long, direct style of play. Couldn't quite pick up the second balls and struggled with the physicality of it. But we slowly grew back into the game, got a bit more control and then I think we've been let down by a really poor decision to give a throw their way. But, again, we need to just get on with it, get in position, defend the cross and not argue with the ref or get taken away even if it is very frustrating.

"The second half is just scrappy, there's lots of long balls, second balls, fights, challenges, which isn't really what we want to do. But we need to find a way of winning these games and coming away with three points. We need to find a bit more composure and confidence in the final third when we do have opportunities to kill games off. That's just where we're at."

The manager also provided an update on Ross Stewart, who was forced off with an injury during the first half.

"It doesn't look great, I think Rosco would have kept going if he hadn't felt anything. But we'll have to wait and see. It affected us quite a lot, he's been in really good nick and good form. We kind of lost our bearings a bit without him."