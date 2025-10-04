Southampton ended a week on the road with a 1-1 draw at Derby County in the Championship, leaving Caspar Jander to reflect on four points from a possible six.

Tuesday’s win at Sheffield United looked like it could be matched at Pride Park when Adam Armstrong gave Saints the lead after just seven minutes.

However, Patrick Agyemang’s equaliser just before the break forced a share of the spoils that Jander was left frustrated by.

“I think we started well,” he said. “We scored in the beginning, but then we conceded directly after it again and a little bit disappointed we didn't get the three points.

“I think we gave it our all so we can be content with this, but we really wanted the three points, so a little bit disappointed.

“I think it’s progress, we had two difficult away games, and like from the points we can be happy, but I really wanted to win this game, so it would be nice to have six points.”

Starting the last three league games, the 22-year-old is enjoying his time in the team after arriving late in the summer.

“I'm just really happy that I get the trust that I can play so much minutes, it's difficult coming from Germany, so I'm happy that I can adapt on playing time and it helps me a lot, and I'm really thankful for this.

“I think it's quite alright, but I think also that it needs a little bit more time to adapt to how the games are, especially the away games, [they’re] always difficult, but I think also it's a progress and I just try to get prepared for this.”