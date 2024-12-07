Southampton suffered consecutive defeats in the Premier League as they were narrowly beaten by Aston Villa on a stormy Saturday at Villa Park.

After both sides tried to get a grip of the conditions, Saints’ competent start was punished when Jhon Durán got the better of the defence to slot home the opener.

Villa led at the break with half-chances for Saints not taken, as the hosts’ inability to kill the game off kept hope of an equaliser that didn’t quite materialise for Russell Martin’s men.

With a crucial midweek Champions League clash in mind, Unai Emery made four changes as Durán started in place of leading marksman Ollie Watkins, whilst influential defenders Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne were also benched.

Meanwhile, Martin restored Tyler Dibling, Flynn Downes and Taylor Harwood-Bellis to his starting line-up after their one-match bans, with skipper Jack Stephens missing due to his own suspension.

Dibling was straight back into the side. (Photo: Matt Watson)

Joe Aribo and Ryan Fraser were the other two Saints players dropped to the bench after the heavy defeat against Chelsea, but centre-back Nathan Wood kept his place after his Premier League debut on Wednesday evening.

Aston Villa had the game’s first foray forward and earnt a corner inside a minute, the strength of Storm Darragh already showing as Youri Tielemans needed two attempts to keep the ball in place.

The hosts’ next corner was a cheap one, given away by Flynn Downes’ misplaced pass as Saints attempted to play out of the Villa press; John McGinn worked the resulting set play short but couldn’t find a teammate in the area with his cutback pass.

Saints grew into the contest and forced their first effort after some neat interplay, which saw Adam Armstrong find Mateus Fernandes on the edge of the area for a shot that was blocked.

In the same move, the ball spun away to Kyle Walker-Peters who advanced high on the left, and he teed up Ryan Manning for an angled drive that was deflected wide unconvincingly off the heel of Diego Carlos.

Hearts were momentarily in mouths at the other end when a cross from Durán was aimed towards Leon Bailey, who theatrically hit the deck under pressure from Manning but was denied a penalty as VAR confirmed the on-field decision from referee Darren Bond.

Morgan Rogers, who had a quiet start so far, began to impose himself and saw a shot from the edge of the area deflect off fellow recent England debutant Taylor Harwood-Bellis and just past Joe Lumley’s post.

On a rapid counter-attack moments later, Rogers looked to release Durán but a brave rush from Lumley stopped the danger at the Colombian’s feet

Villa weren’t at their best however, and some sloppy play gave Saints some openings as the first half wore on; Downes produced clever footwork just inside the area as the ball worked its way to Cameron Archer, who saw his shot blocked by his old side.

Archer was denied a homecoming goal. (Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Cries of “Yellows, Yellows.” echoed from the away end, but the hardy away support was subdued when Saints’ bright spell was punished; architects of their own downfall, unfortunately.

In their own area, a pass from Lumley to Walker-Peters was caught out - much like the second goal for Chelsea on Wednesday evening - but Saints were reprieved this time with brave blocks in quick succession.

Buoyed by that opportunity though, Aston Villa struck the opener just a minute later.

A long pass forward saw Durán beat Wood in a tussle, as the Colombian then nicked the ball from the feet of Harwood-Bellis before showing composure from 18 yards to confidently slot past Lumley and notch his ninth goal of the season.

Possession began to change hands more frequently in the elements as the end-to-end nature of the contest reduced the quality somewhat.

A dangerous ball across goal from Rogers was the only other chance of note, as the hosts took their solitary strike into the break.

Midweek goalscorer Joe Aribo was introduced for the start of the second half, signalling a change of shape as Saints looked to capitalise on a below-par Aston Villa performance despite their lead.

Aribo was introduced at the break. (Photo: Matt Watson)

Dibling started the second period brightly with close control just inside the area on the right, but his attempted pass into danger met a wall of claret and blue shirts that were able to clear.

Just after the hour mark, there was chaos in the Saints box when Lumley conceded a corner after a mix up with his defence, but it came to nothing and presented a counter attacking opportunity.

Dibling charged forward almost the length of the field in his trademark style and laid the ball off to Archer, who had his shot blocked by Boubacar Kamara before it could test Emiliano Martínez.

At the other end, Rogers drove forward and had a dangerous shot of his own that ricocheted off Harwood-Bellis with frustrations rising amongst the home fans as the resulting corner was flicked on to no avail.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw was introduced in the closing stages by Russell Martin, whose faith in the 18-year-old nearly paid off instantly when a dangerous, inswinging cross startled Villa as the ball dropped just out of Adam Armstrong’s reach.

However, despite another positive spell in possession for Saints, it was the hosts who had the better opportunities in the final ten minutes and were somehow unable to extend their lead.

Amo-Ameyaw made an impact. (Photo: Matt Watson)

Substitutes Ollie Watkins and Ross Barkley combined but the latter saw his shot inside the area blocked bravely by Nathan Wood and put out for a corner.

Wood was required again moments later when Watkins lifted the ball over Lumley across goal that was cleared by the Saints centre-half.

Watkins was then played in again, this time by Rogers, but a heavy touch was met by groans around the ground at the gilt-edged chances that went begging.

Saints attempted to ramp up the pressure as the game entered five minutes of stoppage time, but they couldn’t find a vital pass despite controlling the tempo on the edge of the Aston Villa box.

The hosts still couldn’t put the result beyond doubt as yet another vital block from Wood snuffed out Watkins before he could shoot at close range in an impressive five minute display from the 22-year-old defender.

Jaden Philogene broke free and squared the ball to McGinn for another wasted chance, as Saints then piled everyone forward, including Lumley, for a final deep free-kick.

Aston Villa cleared their lines to the sound of the final whistle, sealing a win they made hard work of with Saints still chasing their second Premier League victory of the campaign.

Aston Villa: Martínez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau, Maatsen (Digne 59), Bailey (Philogene 59), Kamara, Tielemans (Barkley 59), McGinn (c), Rogers, Durán (Watkins 59).

Unused substitutes: Olsen, Cash, Mings, Onana, Buendía.

Goals: Durán 24.

Yellow cards: Rogers 90+6.

Southampton: Lumley, Walker-Peters, Bree (Aribo 46), Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning (Kamaldeen 90+2), Downes (Brereton Díaz 78), Fernandes, Dibling, Armstrong (c), Archer (Amo-Ameyaw 72).

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Edwards, Taylor, Sugawara, Fraser.

Yellow cards: Downes 69, Wood 78, Amo-Ameyaw 85.

Referee: Darren Bond.

Attendance: TBC.