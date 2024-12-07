Russell Martin was left feeling “disappointed and frustrated” with the manner of the only goal of the game after Southampton fell to a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

A tough battle at Villa Park played in tricky conditions was ultimately decided by Jhon Durán’s 24th-minute strike, as the Colombian pounced on some defensive indecision to race through and finish calmly.

Saints had no shortage of possession and territory against their Champions League hosts, but were unable to force a save from goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

“I’m disappointed and frustrated that we lose to such a poor goal, again,” Martin reflected.

“I liked a lot of the first half. We spent a lot of time in the final third, we had more final third entries than they did over the whole game but don’t have anywhere near enough to show for it.

“I’m disappointed with the lack of chances created, especially when you look at where we pressed the ball in the first half and where we won it back, but that doesn’t come to anywhere enough, because we got there a lot.

“Second half, we started well, tweaked the shape a little bit, we were in the final third a lot again, but it didn’t come to enough. We made a couple of changes to try and get more attacking players and more attacking threat on the pitch to try and help us, but then the game became a bit transitional.

“We felt that was the best way for us to try and score at that point because they’re so well organised, Aston Villa, but that gives them a couple more opportunities as well because we had so many bodies high up the pitch and we weren’t clean enough with the ball.”

The result left Martin ruing Saints’ recent run, as another competitive game slipped by without any points to show for the players’ efforts.

“I know how brave the players are and how hard they’re trying, and they have to keep giving that, but it fries my brain that we’re only on five points because everyone deserves more than that,” he added.

“The players have been on the end of some tough decisions, some really bad injuries recently, suspensions; it all seems to have compiled into one chunk of a season, which is unusual.

“That’s been frustrating and disappointing, but we have to just keep working. They’re giving absolutely everything – staff, players. We’ve played some real quality opposition recently so it’s not been easy, but we have to just keep going, keep working, keep bringing the energy we’re bringing and trust that it’ll turn.”