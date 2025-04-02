Southampton came within minutes of a third Premier League win of the season, only to be forced to settle for a point as Crystal Palace pegged them back during added time in a 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

Paul Onuachu’s first-half header, which was the culmination of a slick move, looked for a long time as though it would be the difference between the teams, but Matheus França's header in the 92nd minute salvaged a draw for the visitors.

The result did end a run of six consecutive losses, as well as nine defeats in a row at home in the top flight, for Saints, but it was nonetheless a tough one to take at full time.

Ivan Jurić made four changes from the team that lost against Wolves ahead of the two-and-a-half-week international and FA Cup break, with Yuki Sugawara, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joe Aribo and Tyler Dibling dropping to the bench, as captain Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Flynn Downes and Onuachu all came back into the side.

For Stephens, who was making his first start since early December, the game represented his 150th Premier League appearance for the club.

Jack Stephens was making his 150th Premier League appearance for Saints (Photo: Matt Watson)

The match almost began in disastrous fashion for Saints, as Palace went close to taking the lead inside two minutes.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, receiving a pass just inside the Southampton half, spun past Bednarek and advanced menacingly towards the box, before lashing a fierce shot goalwards from 20 yards, which slammed against the underside of the bar and fortunately bounced out to safety.

Relief at one end almost became celebration at the other, as Mateus Fernandes went close to the breakthrough on nine minutes, hitting a first-time, left-footed shot from just inside the area that deflected off a Palace defender and looped narrowly over the bar.

The lead did arrive for Saints on 20 minutes, though, and it came via a move of real quality down the right.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Downes and Fernandes were all involved in the slick build-up, which ended with Fernandes crossing from a deep position, picking out Onuachu in the box, and, although Palace keeper Dean Henderson got a hand to the striker’s downward header, he couldn’t stop it creeping just inside the post.

Paul Onuachu celebrates the opening goal on 20 minutes (Photo: Matt Watson)

It was a well-deserved goal for Saints too, who had been well on top following Mateta’s early effort.

In fact, it wasn’t until the 36th minute that Palace seriously threatened the home goal again, and, when they did, Aaron Ramsdale was very much up to the challenge. It was Mateta who looked set to level the game, controlling a Nathaniel Clyne ball into the area, turning and firing a low, left-footed strike that was destined for the bottom corner, only for Ramsdale to somehow dive and stretch out with his left hand to make a sensational stop.

Saints then had a chance to double the lead four minutes before half time, when Palace captain Marc Guehi misplaced a pass into his own area and picked out Onuachu, but he skewed his first-time shot wide as he was closed down.

Still, Jurić’s side were able to take a rare lead into the break, raising hopes of what would have been only a third Premier League win of the season.

That optimism grew further when Palace wasted a good chance to equalise six minutes after the restart, as Ismaila Sarr broke forward and played Eberechi Eze in on the left side of the area, but he dragged his shot wide of the near post.

Sarr was a danger again soon after when he burst threateningly into the area, only to be denied by an inch-perfect Stephens tackle, as Saints stood firm.

The determination on display from the hosts earned a notable reception from the crowd, with the tenacity of Downes in a number of challenges particularly helping to raise the volume inside the stadium.

Flynn Downes in the thick of the action during the second half (Photo: Matt Watson)

Downes was then the first Saints player into the book, for tactically holding back Eze as he broke forward dangerously, with the yellow card a pretty acceptable trade-off given the danger that appeared to be brewing.

Jurić made his first substitution of the game on 70 minutes, as Lesley Ugochukwu came off and was replaced by Aribo.

A worrying moment followed soon after when Bednarek under-hit a back pass, almost putting Palace sub Eddie Nketiah in, but Ramsdale was able to just beat him to the ball, sliding in to clear it while also taking a painful knock in the process that required a bit of treatment.

Jurić made two more changes as the game entered the final ten minutes, with Welington and Dibling added some fresh legs in place of the excellent Ryan Manning and Kamaldeen.

Bednarek was then cautioned in the final minutes for bringing down Nketiah as he almost burst in towards goal from the left wing, but, like Downes before him, the booking was far better than the potential alternative.

Onuachu and Downes both received big ovations from the crowd when they were withdrawn in the final minute, with Jurić sending on Sugawara and Cameron Archer ahead of eight added minutes.

In only the second of those, Saints' lead finally disappeared.

Jefferson Lerma whipped in a brilliant cross from the right and substitute França was able to guide a well-placed header just inside the near post, despite the dive of Ramsdale.

Worse almost followed shortly after when Nketiah turned inside the area and lashed a shot goalwards, only for it to thankfully fly inches over the bar.

Anything less than a draw would have been desperately cruel on Saints – with even that outcome a difficult one to swallow – but they were at least able to end the night with something to show for their endeavours.

Southampton: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Stephens (captain), Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Manning (Welington 81), Downes (Archer 90), Ugochukwu (Aribo 71), Fernandes, Kamaldeen (Dibling 81), Onuachu (Sugawara 90).

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Bella-Kotchap, Bree, Wood.

Goal: Onuachu (20’).

Booked: Downes, Bednarek.

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Clyne (Kamada 58), Lacroix, Guéhi (captain), Muñoz (França 76), Lerma, Wharton (Devenny 86), Mitchell (Chilwell 58), Sarr, Mateta (Nketiah 59), Eze.

Unused substitutes: Turner, Ward, Kporha, Esse.

Goal: França (90'+2)

Booked: Wharton.

Referee: Andy Madley.

Attendance: 29,366.