Taylor Harwood-Bellis felt Southampton played with more freedom in an improved performance against Crystal Palace that so nearly yielded a Premier League victory.

Saints were deserving of their half-time lead, as Paul Onuachu headed home a fine cross from Mateus Fernandes after some neat build-up play between Fernandes and Flynn Downes.

With eight minutes of added time signalled at the end of the second half, Saints were still on course for three welcome points, but Palace substitute Matheus França rescued a point for the visitors.

Saints were back in action for the first time in 18 days following the international break and Emirates FA Cup weekend.

“It was just to put a performance in at home that people can be proud of,” Harwood-Bellis said of the pre-match mindset amongst the squad. “There have been times this season where we can look at ourselves and say the quality’s not been anywhere near good enough.

“To play with freedom and try things, I think we did that. Even the atmosphere in the stadium felt a bit different tonight, just with lads running around and trying different things.

“When we’re like that, we’re at our best. They couldn’t deal with the big man up top and everyone running off him, so that helps. We have got the quality, with Matty and Flynn and the big man, but we’ve not utilised it well enough this season.

“The goal summed it up with the passing and the moving, and Matty showing his quality whipping the ball in the box.

“That’s what we’re trying to do. If we can do the same again and show a little bit more of what we’ve done tonight with the creativity, I think we can get more points towards the end of the season.”

Harwood-Bellis was left frustrated with the manner of Palace’s late leveller, but felt there was enough to be encouraged by ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It’s a tough goal to concede,” the defender admitted. “It’s not a nice goal, it’s not like they’ve cut us open or anything like that, but I think we can look at the positives, which is hard to do with where we are in the season, but it’s the only way we can go into Sunday and try to get something.”